Carlisle United Church cooks up May 11 festival

Spring’s marquee event in Carlisle is just a few weeks away.

“This is such a mainstay in our Carlisle community,” said Joan Eagle of the annual Carlisle Festival.

Hosted by Carlisle United Church, the festival features a mouth-watering dinner that includes barbecue chicken, beans, coleslaw and homemade pies and a vegetarian option. The Carlisle Scouts will sell hotdogs and pop. There will also be a silent auction, face painting and live entertainment and a newly-expanded kids’ zone with popcorn, snow cone and cotton candy machines.

Leading up to the event, organizers put up pink and green posters to let the community know the event is near. Pink signs go up two weeks prior to the event, while the green ones indicate the event is only a week out.

“It’s like they look forward to it every year,” said Eagle.

And every year, the festival brings many familiar faces together.

“You see the same people from Carlisle and from the surrounding areas. People invite their friends and family and it’s just a really happy occasion,” said Eagle.

Set for May 11 at Carlisle Arena (1496 Centre Rd.), the festival kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are available in advance and cost $18 for adults and $9 for children. While tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20 and $10, respectively, organizers are hopeful people obtain their tickets in advance which will allow them to get a better handle on the number of attendees and can prepare an appropriate amount of food.