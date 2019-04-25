MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough April 26-28

Here is what's happing this weekend.
1. Flamborough Heritage Society meets
Guest speaker Emily Rosebush, a PhD candidate, will talk about the role of the Hudson’s Bay Company in Canadian society through the 20th century at the Flamborough Heritage Society meeting. Set for April 26, the meeting runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.).
From household items, plants and garden ornaments, collectibles and books, the April 27 garage sale at Christ Church Flamborough (92 Hwy. 8, Greensville) has something for everyone. Event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. also features a raffle, penny sale, baked goods and refreshments.
Help beautify the community and clean up after a long winter. Clean up runs April 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the Carlisle conservation area on Centre Road just south of Carlisle Road.
Get the supplies you need to get your garden in ship shape at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.) April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sale features products by brand name suppliers at competitive prices.
Event features fun activities, giveaways complimentary facials, mini photo shoots for mom and kids, a mom and baby core class and empowering speaker session focused on healthy living and wellness April 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Dream Centre, 70 Innovation Dr.
