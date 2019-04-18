What's open and closed Easter weekend in Flamborough

Easter weekend is upon us. Here's what's opened and closed this long weekend.
SHOPPING
April 19, Good Friday, is a statutory holiday and most grocery stores are closed. They reopen Saturday with some adopting holiday hours on Sunday and Monday.
LCBO and the Beer Store will be closed Friday and Sunday with regular Saturday hours. Some will be open Monday on reduced hours.
GOVERNMENT SERVICES
All federal and provincial offices, including postal service, are closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.
The city's administrative offices are closed Friday and Monday. For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, call 905-546-2489.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
If your regular waste pick-up day is Friday, it will be collected Saturday. Next week's garbage collection remains unchanged.
LIBRARIES
Hamilton Public Library branches are closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.
TRANSIT
The HSR is running on a holiday schedule April 19.
EVENTS
There are plenty of events to keep busy over the long weekend. Click here for a list of five 'egg-citing' events happening this weekend.
– with files from the Hamilton Spectator
