Traditional comfort food and a helping hand found at Waterdown's Royal Coachman

On the corner of Main and Dundas streets stands a “community hub” that dates back to the mid-19th century.

The Victorian-era building may be an ode to a simpler time, but it’s what is served up that keeps the patrons returning time and time again.

“It’s always been a hostel, hotel, restaurant — something like that,” said Leigh Dineen, general manager of the Royal Coachman.

“You think of a British pub, and the British pub is usually the heart of the community, whether it’s a village or a town. Everybody congregated there, so it just makes sense to have the comfort food, the ambience."

It was during a trip to Scotland with his father that owner Ross Nelson got to experience what a pub really meant to the community.

“I had beers with him in a pub that he had beers with his dad, so it’s kind of like a tradition,” said Ross, who has owned the restaurant for nearly a decade.

“We have families that bring their kids in for their first meal and then they come in for their first pint 15 years later,” said Dineen.

The Coachman strives to offer patrons a cosy, relaxed environment where they can enjoy traditional pub fare, including fish and chips — the most popular item on the menu and which accounts for about 10 per cent of the restaurant's overall food sales, according to Nelson.

Other fan favourites include bangers and mash, chicken pot pie and citrus peppercorn tilapia. Burgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes and late-night snacks are also on offer.

There's an emphasis on shareable items, said Dineen, as well as "stick-to-your-bones comfort food."