5 things to do in Flamborough April 22-26

Learn about backyard bird habitats with other homeschoolers between the ages of four and 12. Make a bird house using household materials.
Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch, 110 Lynden Rd.
Event date and time: Tuesday, April 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Audience: Youth
Meet for cards, social time, coffee, tea, and snacks every Tuesday.
Venue and Location: Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd.
Event date and time: Tuesday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Audience: Seniors
Make beautiful 3D art worthy of hanging in your house using paint, a glue gun and a canvas. Register online at hpl.ca or call the branch.
Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Wednesday, April 24 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Presented by Paul Jokel from RBC Dominion Securities, workshop will help you understand the costs around your investments and how to avoid being locked into unwanted investments. Register online at hpl.ca or call the branch.
Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Wednesday, April 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Weekly bingo. Everyone welcome.
Location and Venue: Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, April 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Audience: Seniors
Price: $2.55 for non-members
