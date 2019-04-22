5 things to do in Flamborough April 22-26

WhatsOn 03:18 PM Flamborough Review

1. Make a Bird house

Learn about backyard bird habitats with other homeschoolers between the ages of four and 12. Make a bird house using household materials.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch, 110 Lynden Rd.

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Audience: Youth

2. Social Time in Freelton

Meet for cards, social time, coffee, tea, and snacks every Tuesday.

Venue and Location: Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd.

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Audience: Seniors

3. Make a 3D Canvas

Make beautiful 3D art worthy of hanging in your house using paint, a glue gun and a canvas. Register online at hpl.ca or call the branch.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, April 24 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Audience: Adults

4. Investment workshop

Presented by Paul Jokel from RBC Dominion Securities, workshop will help you understand the costs around your investments and how to avoid being locked into unwanted investments. Register online at hpl.ca or call the branch.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, April 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Audience: Adults

5. Bingo

Weekly bingo. Everyone welcome.

Location and Venue: Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, April 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Audience: Seniors

Price: $2.55 for non-members

