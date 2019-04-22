5 things to do in Flamborough April 22-26

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Audience: Seniors

Make beautiful 3D art worthy of hanging in your house using paint, a glue gun and a canvas. Register online at hpl.ca or call the branch.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, April 24 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Audience: Adults

Presented by Paul Jokel from RBC Dominion Securities, workshop will help you understand the costs around your investments and how to avoid being locked into unwanted investments. Register online at hpl.ca or call the branch.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, April 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Audience: Adults

Weekly bingo. Everyone welcome.

Location and Venue: Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, April 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Audience: Seniors

Price: $2.55 for non-members