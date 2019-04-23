Singh felt responsibility to victims of abuse

OTTAWA — Political life means signing up for a high degree of public scrutiny, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the pain he endured in his childhood — including an experience with sexual abuse — reminds him he has gone through far worse.

Since taking over the reins of the NDP in October 2017, Singh has faced multiple challenges, including winning a seat in the House of Commons in the riding of Burnaby-South, poor party fundraising and slumping morale that combined raised questions about his own leadership abilities.

Through all of it, the 40-year-old has seemed surprisingly calm even when those around him are rattled.

At least on the outside, he has put on a brave face. His book released Tuesday, "Love & Courage", begins to explain why.

"It is tough to be in the public eye, particularly as a politician so my heart goes out to anyone who takes the plunge because it is difficult," he said in an interview.

"I sometimes think that a part of being able to do this is because of my life experiences. I've gone through a lot of difficult moments."

The "difficult moments" he referred to include privately enduring sexual abuse at the hands of a martial arts instructor at age 10 in Windsor, Ont.— a story he decided to share for the first time in hopes of helping other victims.

"Mr. N abused me," Singh wrote. "He tied his perversion to my performance, which was my primary motivation. And as the weekend sessions continued on top of my weekly training, I convinced myself that I was improving at tae kwon do."

Singh said Tuesday he felt a "responsibility" to use his national platform in a positive way.

"I thought, what can I do? What story can I tell that would actually have a positive impact or maybe help people out that need it?" he said.