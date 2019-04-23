Klara du Plessis gets two short list nods for Canada’s top poetry prizes

One Canadian poet stands out from the rest this year, making it on to the short lists of two of the most prestigious prizes in Canadian poetry.

Klara du Plessis, author of the debut poetry collection Ekke, is a finalist for both the Gerald Lampert and Pat Lowther Memorial Awards, announced Tuesday by the League of Canadian Poets in the waning days of National Poetry Month.

The short list for the Raymond Souster Award was also announced.

Finalists for the Gerald Lampert Award, worth $2,000, for debut poetry: Ekke by Klara du Plessis (Palimpsest Press); Quarry by Tanis Franco (University of Calgary Press); Unstable Neighbourhood Rabbit by Mikko Harvey (House of Anansi Press); Dividing the Wayside by Jenny Haysom (Palimpsest Press); Obits. by Tess Liem (Coach House Books); and Port of Being by Shazia Hafiz Ramji (Invisible Publishing).

The Pat Lowther Award, also worth $2,000, was established in 1975 to honour Lowther is for a book of poetry by a Canadian woman. The finalists are: Listen Before Transmit by Dani Couture (Wolsak & Wynn); Ekke; Body Work by Emilia Nielsen (Signature Editions); East and West by Laura Ritland (Véhicule Press); Reunion by Deanna Young (Brick Books); and The Missing Field by Jennifer Zilm (Guernica Editions).

Finalists for the Raymound Souster Award, honouring an early founder of the league and also worth $2,000: Anatomic by Adam Dickinson (Coach House Books); I left nothing inside on purpose by Stevie Howell (McClelland & Stewart); Welcome to the Anthropocene by Alice Major (University of Alberta Press); Tar Swan by David Martin (NeWest Press); Rooster, Dog, Crow by Jim Nason (Frontenac House); and Ledi by Kim Trainor (Book*hug).

According to Hazel Millar, from the League of Canadian Poets, “It’s not very common for an author to be nominated for both the Lampert and the Lowther, but it has happened before.”

In 2018, for example, Phoebe Wang was shortlisted for both for her book, Admission Requirements. Even more rare is a double nomination and a double win (although in different categories than du Plessis): in 2016, Lorna Crozier won both the Lowther and the Raymond Souster Award for her book The Wrong Cat.

The League of Canadian Poets was established in 1966 to promote poets and poetry in Canada.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, June 8 in St. John’s, NL. Click on poets.ca/awards for info.