MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough May 3-5

1. Spring Sing-A-Ding

An evening of musical delights from local performers, including Joan Simpson, Ria and Randy, and Al Hopkins at Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd., May 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 289-609-5698.

2. Paper Shredding

Paper shredding fundraising event benefiting the Waterdown Rotary Club May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shredding done on site in the Memorial Park parking lot, 200 Hamilton St. North. Cost is $8 per banker's box. Free pick up available. Call Jeff Kleven at 905-741-4881.

3. Spring Tea

Enjoy an afternoon with friends in support of Eagle's Nest Association's Drummond House and HOPE Centre of Waterdown. Event runs May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakville Golf Club, 1154 Sixth Line. Featuring high tea, jazz and door prizes. For tickets, call 905-689-8721.

4. Living in Waterdown Village: A Walk Through Time

Explore how life in Waterdown has been shaped over the years by geography, physiography, industry, commerce and our modes of transportation during the May 4 Jane's Walk. Walk starts at 10 a.m. at Sealey Park (115 Main St. South). Tour covers approximately 5 km with one hour of mostly flat walking plus one hour of talk.

5. Museum Crawl at Westfield

Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) opens its doors to the public as part of Hamilton's Museum Crawl May 5. Between 12:30 and 4 p.m., tour more than 35 buildings, meet volunteers dressed in period clothing and taste the sweet treats of the old days. For more information, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca.