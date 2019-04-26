Forget Boston cream, your new favourite doughnut is made from sweet potato

1 1/2 cups (225 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil, for frying

Syrup

1/2 cup (125 ml) honey

2 tbsp (30 ml) water

2 tsp (10 ml) molasses

1/4 tsp (1 ml) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 ml) ground aniseed

Doughnuts

In a small pot, bring the water, sweet potato, cinnamon stick and aniseed to a boil. Simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Set 1/2 cup (125 ml) of the cooking liquid aside. Drain the potatoes and return to the pot. Discard the cinnamon stick. Mash the potatoes with a potato masher until smooth, then transfer to a bowl and let cool for 5 minutes.

Add the sugar, yeast and salt to the potato purée. Mix well with a wooden spoon. Add the flour alternately with the reserved cooking liquid and mix until the dough is uniform. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm spot until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oil in a deep fryer to 350 F (180 C). Line a baking sheet with paper towels. With moistened hands, make the doughnuts by shaping about 2 tbsp (30 ml) of dough into a ring and carefully dropping it into the hot oil. Watch out for splattering. Fry 2 or 3 doughnuts at a time until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Drain on the paper towels.

Makes 18 doughnuts.

Syrup

In a small pot, bring all the ingredients to a boil. Continue boiling until the liquid is the consistency of syrup, about 2 or 3 minutes. Drizzle over the doughnuts and serve immediately.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes