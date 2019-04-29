5 things to do in Flamborough April 29-May 3

WhatsOn 10:00 AM Flamborough Review

1. Create terrible art — for fun

Make something beautifully terrible in 40 minutes using various craft supplies. An exhibition follows when a winner of Bad Art night is declared. Register at hpl.ca or by calling the branch.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public LIbrary - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St E, Waterdown

Event date and time: Monday, April 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Audience: Adults

2. Freelton Seniors Group

Meet for cards, social time, coffee, tea, and snacks every Tuesday.

Venue and Location: Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd.

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Audience: Seniors

3. Marker Cart in Waterdown

Bring your imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies provided.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Audience: Youth

4. Chamber Networking Lunch

Join us for our Chamber Connex networking lunch, featuring a tasting from West Avenue Cider House. Online pre-registration at www.flamboroughchamber.ca required.

Venue and Location: West Avenue Cider, 84 8th Concession Rd. East, Flamborough

Event date and time: Thursday, May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Audience: Adults Price: $15 for FCC members; $20 for non-members

5. Royal Astronomical Society Meeting

The Hamilton Centre meets to discuss topics ranging from galaxies to our solar system, presented by experts in their fields and club members. Visit www.hamiltonrasc.ca for more information.

Venue and Location: Waterdown Legion Branch 551, 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown

Event date and time: Thursday, May 2 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Audience: All Ages

