5 things to do in Flamborough April 29-May 3

Bring your imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies provided.

Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown

Event date and time: Tuesday, April 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Audience: Youth

Join us for our Chamber Connex networking lunch, featuring a tasting from West Avenue Cider House. Online pre-registration at www.flamboroughchamber.ca required.

Venue and Location: West Avenue Cider, 84 8th Concession Rd. East, Flamborough

Event date and time: Thursday, May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Audience: Adults Price: $15 for FCC members; $20 for non-members

The Hamilton Centre meets to discuss topics ranging from galaxies to our solar system, presented by experts in their fields and club members. Visit www.hamiltonrasc.ca for more information.

Venue and Location: Waterdown Legion Branch 551, 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown

Event date and time: Thursday, May 2 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Audience: All Ages