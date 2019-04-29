5 things to do in Flamborough April 29-May 3

Make something beautifully terrible in 40 minutes using various craft supplies. An exhibition follows when a winner of Bad Art night is declared. Register at hpl.ca or by calling the branch.
Venue and Location: Hamilton Public LIbrary - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St E, Waterdown
Event date and time: Monday, April 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Meet for cards, social time, coffee, tea, and snacks every Tuesday.
Venue and Location: Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd.
Event date and time: Tuesday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Audience: Seniors
Bring your imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies provided.
Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown
Event date and time: Tuesday, April 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Audience: Youth
Join us for our Chamber Connex networking lunch, featuring a tasting from West Avenue Cider House. Online pre-registration at www.flamboroughchamber.ca required.
Venue and Location: West Avenue Cider, 84 8th Concession Rd. East, Flamborough
Event date and time: Thursday, May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Audience: Adults Price: $15 for FCC members; $20 for non-members
The Hamilton Centre meets to discuss topics ranging from galaxies to our solar system, presented by experts in their fields and club members. Visit www.hamiltonrasc.ca for more information.
Venue and Location: Waterdown Legion Branch 551, 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown
Event date and time: Thursday, May 2 from 8 to 9 p.m.
Audience: All Ages
