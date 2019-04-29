Take your smoked salmon bagel to another level

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Smoked Salmon and Wilted Leek Bagels

2 poppy seed bagels, halved

1/4 cup (63 g) cream cheese

1/3 cup (75 ml) creamy wilted leeks, cold (see recipe)

4 oz (120 g) sliced cold-smoked salmon

Spread the inside of each bagel with cream cheese. Spread the leek mixture over two bagel halves. Top with smoked salmon and close the sandwiches.

Makes 2 servings

Creamy Wilted Leek

9 cups (855 g) leeks, thinly sliced

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

3/4 cup (180 ml) 35% cream

In a large pot, soften the leeks in oil. Add the cream and simmer, uncovered, until the leeks are tender and the cream is thick. Season with salt and pepper.

Makes 3 cups (750 ml)

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes

