TREAT MOM: 5 Mother's Day-themed events in and around Flamborough

Enjoy an afternoon with friends — or mom — at the Spring Tea event in support of Waterdown's Drummond House and HOPE Centre. Featuring high tea, jazz, door prizes. Phone 905-689-8721 for tickets.
Venue and Location: Oakville Golf Club, 1154 Sixth Line, Oakville
Event date and time: Saturday, May 4 starting at 11:30 a.m.
Audience: All Ages
Price: $50 per ticket or $350 per table of 8
Make a button and/or card for a special person. Supplies provided.
Venue and Location: Hamilton Public Library – Dundas Branch, 18 Ogilvie St., Dundas
Event date and time: Friday, May 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Audience: Children
Shop with — or for — mom at the weekend craft show, featuring over 85 of Canada's finest artist and crafters.
Venue and Location: Ancaster Fairgrounds, 630 Trinity Rd. South, Ancaster
Event date and time: Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Audience: All Ages
Price: $6 for adults, free for kids ages 12 and under
Enjoy an outing with mom at the Spring Market — 20 and 30 vendors, a BBQ, raffle prize table and 50/50 draw. All proceeds go to the residents of Alexander Place.
Venue and Location: Alexander Place, 329 Parkside Dr., Waterdown
Event date and time: Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Audience: All Ages
Celebrate mom's special day with a beautiful spring slideshow, followed by a guided wildflower walk.
Venue and Location: Crawford Lake Conservation Area, 3115 Conservation Rd., Campbellville
Event date and time: Sunday, May 12 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Audience: All Ages
Price: $18 for adults, $13 for children and seniors
