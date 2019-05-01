TREAT MOM: 5 Mother's Day-themed events in and around Flamborough

Audience: Children

Shop with — or for — mom at the weekend craft show, featuring over 85 of Canada's finest artist and crafters.

Venue and Location: Ancaster Fairgrounds, 630 Trinity Rd. South, Ancaster

Event date and time: Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Audience: All Ages

Price: $6 for adults, free for kids ages 12 and under

Enjoy an outing with mom at the Spring Market — 20 and 30 vendors, a BBQ, raffle prize table and 50/50 draw. All proceeds go to the residents of Alexander Place.

Venue and Location: Alexander Place, 329 Parkside Dr., Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Audience: All Ages

Celebrate mom's special day with a beautiful spring slideshow, followed by a guided wildflower walk.

Venue and Location: Crawford Lake Conservation Area, 3115 Conservation Rd., Campbellville

Event date and time: Sunday, May 12 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Audience: All Ages

Price: $18 for adults, $13 for children and seniors

