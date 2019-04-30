Wild-looking and sustainable is the trend in garden design

In New York's Lower Hudson Valley area, meanwhile, landscape designer Kathy Moreau designed and refreshed several gardens on an expansive property, in one area creating a garden meant to be walked on — ideally with bare feet. While stepping stones suggested the walking path, ground cover like sedum, mosses and periwinkle (to add colour) were chosen specifically to delight the feet.

Throughout the property, Moreau replaced invasive plants with native or sustainable plantings — "sustainable in the sense that they attract pollinators and do not require a lot of extra water or nutrients," she says in the book.

"With every garden, you have the chance to do more than provide a practical solution — for example, something pretty to look at, or screening from a neighbour," she says. "The best landscape design does that and more: it should be environmentally responsive and also artistic to fully engage both the people lucky enough to enjoy the garden and the breadth of other living things that depend on it."

Most of the gardens featured are in New York or New Jersey, with the addition of one in Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, and one in Wilton, Connecticut.

The most public of the gardens featured is the High Line in New York City, inspired by the self-seeded landscape that grew up between the rail tracks after trains stopped running there in the 1980s.

Baranowski notes that despite the trend toward more natural-looking gardens, many of America's suburban spaces continue to run to manicured lawns and hedges.

"If that could change, just a little bit, it could be so much more beautiful and wild," he says wistfully.

By Katherine Roth, The Associated Press