MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do in Flamborough May 10-11

1. Recycling Fundraiser

Mountsberg Baptist Church is hosting a scrap metal and electronics drive until August 31. Drop off unwanted electronics and scrap metal at 241 Campbellville Rd. For more information, email teresagunby@gmail.com.

2. Spring Market

Enjoy the arrival of spring at the Alexander Place Spring Market. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 329 Parkside Dr., will feature vendors, a barbecue, raffle and a 50/50 draw. Proceeds go to support the residents of the long-term care facility.

3. Harlequin Singers

The Harlequin Singers perform at Christ Church Flamborough (92 Hwy. 8, Greensville) from 7 until 10 p.m. May 11. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

4. Spring Clean Up

Borers Creek clean up runs May 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gloves, bags and other supplies will be available at the Riley Street gravel entrance to the creek’s path and Don Road near McDonald Court. Protective clothing such as long pants and boots are recommended.

5. Carlisle Festival