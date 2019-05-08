Chicken and barley soup packs a nutritional punch

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken and Barley Soup

3/4 lb (340 g) boneless, skinless chicken, cut into cubes (thighs or breasts)

2 tbsp butter

3 carrots, thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 cups (1 litre) chicken broth

3 cups (750 ml) water

3/4 cup (155 g) pearl barley, rinsed and drained

Flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)

In a pot, brown the chicken in the butter. Add the vegetables and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Add the broth, water and barley. Bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until the barley is tender. Adjust the seasoning. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Chicken and barley soup packs a nutritional punch

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken and Barley Soup

3/4 lb (340 g) boneless, skinless chicken, cut into cubes (thighs or breasts)

2 tbsp butter

3 carrots, thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 cups (1 litre) chicken broth

3 cups (750 ml) water

3/4 cup (155 g) pearl barley, rinsed and drained

Flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)

In a pot, brown the chicken in the butter. Add the vegetables and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Add the broth, water and barley. Bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until the barley is tender. Adjust the seasoning. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Chicken and barley soup packs a nutritional punch

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken and Barley Soup

3/4 lb (340 g) boneless, skinless chicken, cut into cubes (thighs or breasts)

2 tbsp butter

3 carrots, thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 cups (1 litre) chicken broth

3 cups (750 ml) water

3/4 cup (155 g) pearl barley, rinsed and drained

Flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)

In a pot, brown the chicken in the butter. Add the vegetables and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Add the broth, water and barley. Bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until the barley is tender. Adjust the seasoning. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.