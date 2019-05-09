SPRING TO IT: 7 Flamborough events to usher in spring

Come early as items sell out quickly. Proceeds benefit Wesley Centre's Case for Kids.

Venue and Location: Copetown United Church, 2218 Governors Rd.

Event date and time: Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Hosted by Providence Christian School, SpringFest at the Rockton Fair Grounds features a huge selection of perennials, shrubs and garden starters. Shop the community garage sale, home and garden décor section, silent auction and bake sale tables. Enjoy breakfast or lunch.

Venue and Location: Rockton Fairgrounds, 812 Old Hwy. 8

Event date and time: Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flamborough Horticultural Society hosts its annual plant sale at the opening day of the Waterdown Farmers' Market in the Waterdown Legion parking lot off Hamilton Street. Most plants are tried and true perennials from members gardens. Cash only.

Venue and Location: Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton St. North

Event date and time: Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farm-fresh food on offer at the Waterdown Village Farmer's Market.

Venue and Location: Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton St. North

Event date and time: Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Westover Women's Institute, garage, plant and bake sale feature lots of plants for your garden and other goodies. Rent a table for $10.

Location and Venue: Westover WI Hall, 1349 Concession 6 West

Event date and time: Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 (noon)