Chili sauce spices up these chicken rolls

3 cups (180 g) iceberg lettuce, shredded

4 hot dog buns

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled and thinly sliced

1 hard boiled egg, thinly sliced

1 tomato, thinly sliced

Chili Sauce

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate if not using immediately.

Chicken Rolls

In another bowl, combine the lettuce and 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the chili sauce.

Toast the buns. Spread the inside of the buns with chili sauce. Top with the chicken, egg and tomato slices, and lettuce. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings