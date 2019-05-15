5 things to do in and around Flamborough May 17-20

1. SpringFest - Plant and Community Garage Sale

Join SpringFest at the Rockton Fairgrounds, 812 Old Hwy. 8, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a huge selection of perennials, shrubs and garden starters, community garage sale, home and garden décor section, silent auction and bake sale tables.

2. Math Quest in Waterdown

Kids ages 4 to 12 are invited to pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete math-based activities at the Hamilton Public Library Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East. Event runs May 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

3. LEGO Mania

Kids ages 4 to 12 are invited to drop in to build, imagine and play with LEGO at the Hamilton Public Library Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East. LEGO Mania runs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 18.

4. Victoria Day at Westfield

Enjoy live music, children's crafts at Westfield Heritage Village (1149 Kirkwall Rd.), where families can learn about Victorian foods and take photos with Queen Victoria May 20 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth.

5. Victoria Day Fireworks