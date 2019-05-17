4 events to mark Victoria Day in Flamborough and beyond

Reserve your campsite to avoid missing out on this busy long weekend. For more information, call Valens Lake at 905-525-2183 or email valens@conservationhamilton.ca.
Location and Venue: 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Flamborough (Valens Lake Conservation Area)
Event date and time: Friday, May 17 to Monday, May 20
Price: $48 per night
Dynamic fireworks display presented by the Dundas Valley Sunrise Rotary Club and the City of Hamilton. Event features live music, food trucks beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Rain date is Monday, May 20.
Location and Venue: 71 Cross Street, Dundas (Dundas Driving Park)
Event date and time: Sunday, May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Head into the lower city and join the MacNab Street Presbyterian Church congregation for breakfast.
Location and Venue: 116 MacNab St. S., Hamilton (MacNab Street Presbyterian Church)
Event date and time: Monday, May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Enjoy live music, children's crafts at Westfield Heritage Village, where families can learn about Victorian foods and take photos with Queen Victoria.
Location and Venue: 1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton (Westfield Heritage Village)
Event date and time: Monday, May 20 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Price: $12 for adults, $10 seniors and $6.50 for youth
