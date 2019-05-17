Guy Gavriel Kay maintains dynamic equilibrium in new novel

A Brightness Long Ago, the new novel from Toronto writer Guy Gavriel Kay, returns readers to the world of his last book, Children of Earth and Sky. The setting is a richly imagined analogue for Renaissance Italy, a collection of clashing city-states in the last days before the fall of Sarantium (Kay’s imagined version of Constantinople). It is not necessary to have read Children of Earth and Sky or to be a Renaissance scholar to appreciate the new book: as always, Kay’s focus is on a selection of singular, fully realized characters caught up in world-shifting events they do not fully understand.

A Brightness Long Ago begins with a pause, a moment for recollection for “a man no longer young”: “He is thinking of a story from when he was learning the world and his place in it. He cannot tell the tale, and he won’t. We see only glimpses of history, even our own.”

Of course, in that moment, he does tell the tale, to himself and to the readers. The man, who we quickly come to learn is Guidanio Cerra (known mostly as Danio), is a tailor’s son whose intelligence was noted and who, as a result, attended a highly regarded school under a gifted teacher. The novel follows his recollections of three turning points in his life, and in the world around him. Each of these turning points involves, in some respect, Adria, daughter of a noble family who is living a secret life, chafing at her destiny, and rival mercenary warlords Folco Cino d’Acorsi (Adria’s uncle) and Teobaldo Monticola di Remigio.

It would be unfair to give away too many details of the plot: much of the pleasure of any Kay novel is watching as events develop and shift surprisingly askew. Suffice it to say, one can expect honour and disloyalty, violence and passion, intimacy and grandeur. The first two-thirds of the novel is as powerful as anything Kay has ever written; if the last third seems to falter, it is due almost entirely to a development which shifts the narrative, a twist which rocks the foundations of the novel itself.