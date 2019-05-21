West Flamboro Presbyterian invites the community to a weekend full of music, gardening and fellowship May 25-26

A weekend of food, plants and music awaits at West Flamboro Presbyterian Church on May 25-26.

The Middletown Road church will host a community barbecue and plant exchange on Saturday, May 25, while on Sunday, May 26 the Tri-City Gospel Chorus will lift people’s spirits with song.

Family and outreach ministries co-ordinator Rachel Suljic said there will be planters for sale, but added there is also an element of "take a plant, leave a plant."

“Some people will bring in stuff they’ve seeded too much of and they don’t have enough room in their garden,” she said.

“They sing contemporary music, spiritual music and are very inspiring." — Robert Brown

The annual event began about five years ago as a way for the church to introduce themselves to the community.

“We have some regulars who come every year now because they are familiar with us and they love gardening or they just love the community,” Suljic said, noting they also have refreshments for visitors.

The barbecue and plant exchange will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 262 Middletown Rd. and is open to everyone.

“It just was an opportunity to get to know our community and to become known by our community,” said Suljic.

Meanwhile, the Tri-City Gospel Chorus — made up of 80 male voices — will offer a selection of pieces sung in a barbershop style, said Robert Brown.

“They’re from all parts of southern Ontario and they are booked three years in advance,” he said of the male chorus. “They sing contemporary music, spiritual music and are very inspiring.