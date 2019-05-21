Markéta Ornova and Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor to perform at Strabane United Church May 26

Music will once again fill the sanctuary as Sounds of Strabane welcomes back pianist Markéta Ornova, this time with soprano Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor, to perform a selection of classical and modern pieces.

Parishioner Janet Knowles said the event, which takes place at Strabane United Church, started 12 or 13 years ago as a way to have coffee, conversation and music.

“It gives people an opportunity to come together and enjoy some different kinds of music,” she said of the event.

Ornova and Fairchild-Taylor, who completed a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity last year, will join together to perform What Imparts This Song, a recital with a collection from Leonard Bernstein, Johannes Brahms and Richard Wagner, among others.