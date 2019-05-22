Casey Plett wins $60K First Novel Award

TORONTO — Casey Plett has won the Amazon Canada First Novel Award for "Little Fish," her book about a trans woman's exploration of her past and future.

The Windsor, Ont.-based writer was awarded the $60,000 honour at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday night.

"Little Fish," published by Arsenal Pulp Press, centres on a trans woman in Winnipeg who sets out to understand her late Mennonite grandfather's gender identity.

Plett, who served on the jury for the 2017 First Novel Award, won the Lambda Literary Award for transgender fiction in 2015 for her short-story collection, "A Safe Girl to Love."