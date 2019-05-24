WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

9. "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. "Sunset Beach" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's)

NONFICTION

1. "Howard Stern Cones Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. "Everything is F*cked" by Mark Manson (Harper)

5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

7. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. "The British Are Comming" by Rick Atkinson" (Holt)

9. "Girl Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. "Own Your Everyday" by Jordan Lee Dooley (Waterbrook

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Night Window" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

3. "The Never Game" by Jeffery Deaver (Putnam)

4. "Theodore Boone" by John Grisham (Dutton Boos for Young Readers)

5. "The 18th Abduction" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Hachette)

6. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Hachette)

7. "Shadowspell Academy" by K.F. Breene and Shannon Mayer (Hijinks Inc.)

8. "The Unhoneymooners" by Christina Lauren (Gallery)

9. "The Mister by E.L. James (Vintage)

10. "Death on the Nile" by Agatha Christie (Morrow)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Howard Stern Cones Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. "Everything is F*cked" by Mark Manson (Harper)

4. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Medical Medium Thyroid Healing" by Anthony William (Hay House)

6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. "I Will Teach You to Be Rich" by Ramit Sethi (Workman)

8. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin)

9. "The British Are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Holt)

10. "THe Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (Harper)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 per cent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

By The Associated Press