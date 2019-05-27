6 programs for adults at Flamborough's library branches May 27-30

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Monday, May 27 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Explore your dream destinations using virtual reality headsets. Parts of the program may be an issue for people who suffer from motion sickness or vertigo. Register online at hpl.ca.

Event date and time: Tuesday, May 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Bob Sisler of Ancaster Velo will show you how to repair and prepare your bike for riding season.

Location and Venue: Hailton Public Library - Lynden Branch, 110 Lynden Rd.

Event date and time: Wednesday, May 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join the Facebook community. Learn the basics of using Facebook such as adding friends, sharing pictures, tagging friends and other features of this popular social media network. Register online at hpl.ca.

Event date and time: Thursday, May 30 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.