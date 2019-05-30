MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough May 31-June 2

1. Alpaca Yoga

A special Fibre Friends Yoga class focusing on an outdoor meditation experience surrounded by alpacas and sheep at the farm on Woodhill Road just south of Hwy. 5. Event runs from 7 until 8 p.m. May 31. Pre-registration required. For more information or to register, visit fibrefriendsyoga.weebly.com.

2. Line Dancing at Bethel

Kick up your heels at Bethel Church, 616 Dundas St. East, May 31. Line dancing runs from 7 until 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Admission costs $10. For more information, call 905-689-7796.

3. Artists in the Country

Annual event featuring original photography, painting and jewelry runs June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits at three Carlisle and area locations, including Corby Custom Framing (26 Carlisle Rd.), Monika Schaefer’s Garden Art (2 Palomino Dr.) and the Escarpment Artists (6459 Cedar Springs Rd.).

4. All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry

Hosted by the Rockton Lions Club, 14th annual fish fry runs June 1 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Beverly Community Centre, 680 Hwy. 8. Proceeds support the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides as well as local projects. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $10 for children ages six to 12.

5. Charity Yard Sale

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough hosts its annual fundraising yard sale June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16 Mill St. North. Sale features all sorts of items.