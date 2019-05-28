RED Friday returns to Waterdown Legion June 7

Residents can show their support for our veterans, military personnel and first responders June 7 at the RED celebration event in Waterdown.

The second annual event, which aims to honour and recognize servicemen and women as well as local first responders, will take place in the parking lot of the local Legion branch, 79 Hamilton St. N., from 4 to 7 p.m. It will include a free barbecue, live musical entertainment by Michael Hubley and activities for kids, as well as a special presentation at 5 p.m.

RED, which stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, was started in 2006 by two women whose husbands were deployed to Afghanistan.

“All Canadians were encouraged to wear something red on Fridays to remember those serving our country,” said Waterdown Legion member Bob Thomas, adding those who turn out to the June 7 event are also invited to wear red in appreciation and support. “The program was reinvigorated a couple of years ago to also include our first responders.”