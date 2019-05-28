The Jonas Brothers strike deal for memoir called 'Blood'

NEW YORK — The Jonas Brothers want to share their story.

Musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir.

The book will delve into the band's formation, rise to stardom, breakup in 2013 and reconciliation as a music group earlier this year.

In a press release, Joe Jonas says they're ready to tell the full story of the journey they've "had as individuals, as artists, and as a family."