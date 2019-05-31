Loan Stars: Canadian librarians’ top picks for June — for adults and kids

9. The Girl in Red, Christina Henry, Berkley

10. Patsy, Nicole Dennis-Benn, WW Norton

In the adult list, two of the selections are Canadian: Nos. 2 and 4. Interestingly, there are two graphic novels on this list, Nos. 7 and 8, which says something about the ever-increasing importance of this genre.

About No. 3, Recursion by Blake Crouch, Jennifer Green from the Oshawa Public Library says: “Another great fast-paced thriller from Crouch. I’m not a big sci-fi reader, but I really enjoy his books. Some of it was over my head, but I enjoyed it nonetheless. Really liked the main characters and the plot was intense. Highly recommend.”

Junior List (covers May and June)

As you might recall from the April lists, Loan Stars has also added a “Junior” list to focus on books for young readers. These lists include two months. The titles below cover May and June and, where provided, include an age range:

1. Stories for Kids Who Dare to be Different, Ben Brooks, illus. Quinton Wintor, Running Press (Middle Grade)

2. Before They Were Authors, Elizabeth Haidle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (picture book)

3. The Little Book of Big What-Ifs, Renata Liwska, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (picture book) (C)

4. How Emily Saved The Bridge, Frieda Wishinsky, illus. Natalie Nelson, Groundwood Books (picture book) (C)

5. Bear Out There, Jacob Grant, Bloomsbury Children’s Books (picture book)

6. I Have an Idea!, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books (Middle Grade)

7. A Girl’s Guide to the Wild, Ruby McConnell, illus. Teresa Grasseschi, Sasquatch Books (middle grade)

8. The Candle and the Flame, Nafiza Azad, Scholastic Inc. (young adult)

9. House Without Walls, Ching Yeung Russell, Little Bee Books (middle grade)

10. Dissenter on the Bench, Victoria Ortiz, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (young adult)

On this list, only two of the books are Canadian: Nos. 3 and 4.

No. 4 is “A cute little non-fiction with great artwork that encourages imagination and more curiosity,” says Tiffany Chu, Greater Victoria Public Library. About No. 5, Lonestar Stone from the Greater Victoria Public Library says: “Jacob Germs is a winner ... I can’t wait for the next adventure of Bear and Spider.” While Herve Tullet, author of I Have an Idea, is described as “A great author of children’s experiential books!” by Karly Uhl, Essa Public Library.

Loan Stars’ monthly lists of the top 10 upcoming books are voted on by library staff across Canada and organized by BookNet Canada and the Canadian Urban Libraries Council (CULC). More information is available at loanstars.ca.

