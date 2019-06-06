MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough June 7-9

1. Second annual Red Friday

Wear red in support of our veterans, military personnel and first responders from 4 until 7 p.m. June 7 at the second annual RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (79 Hamilton St. N.). Event features a reasonably-priced barbecue, a kids' corner, music and a special presentation at 5 p.m.

2. Freelton Trunk Sale

Shop for unique items, including antique goodies, at the Freelton United Church trunk sale. The event, at 155 Freelton Rd., features a barbecue and runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. Music for Autism

A 19-plus fundraiser at Millgrove Community Centre (855 Millgrove Siderd.) is support of autism research. Fundraiser features door prizes, 50/50 draw, dinner by Hogtown Smoke and music by the Wheat Kings, J.C. Ford, Chris Brun and Tattoos N' Whiskey. Tickets cost $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Event kicks off at 4 p.m. June 8. For more, email musicforautism@tattoosnwhiskey.com.

4. Gourmet Burger Dinner

Enjoy a burger dinner with all the fixings at Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Hwy. 8, June 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Cash bar. Tickets cost $14. For more information, call 905-627-4268.

5. Flower Festival

Annual Flower Festival church service at St. Alban's Church, 758 Old Hwy. 8 in Rockton, runs from 3 until 4 p.m. For more information, call 519-647-3583.