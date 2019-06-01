New book about Northern Ireland violence follows individuals through that bloody history

Once, in the early 2000s I was at a press conference in Northern Ireland when Al Hutchinson, a new chief of staff for the Oversight Commission on Decommissioning, was being announced. I mention this to Keefe, and note that a very well-regarded journalist asked the ex-Mountie Hutchinson: ‘You’re not from Northern Ireland … how are you going to understand the nuances of the politics here?’ ”

Navigating that nuance without being overwhelmed by it and losing the story can be difficult. “I do think the nuances are part of the problem a lot of the time,” Keefe agrees. At first, he thought it would work against him that he was an outsider, but as he got closer to finishing the book, he says, his opinion changed; it helped, he thought, not to have any particular agenda or be “beholden” to any particular constituency.

People spoke with him — he interviewed more than 100 people and visited Northern Ireland seven times in four years. For the most part he did not, however, see the Boston College interviews — they weren’t available to researchers, only to police (there’s another fascinating story in that).

But the nuance manifests in other ways. McConville was ostensibly taken away and killed because she helped a British soldier. She became a martyr to some for doing that; for Price, Keefe notes, McConville seems a “scheming, conniving spy.” But others had helped British soldiers. Why had they not disappeared?

It all depends on how you see it. And history is all about who tells it.

Many things have happened since the book was published: Brexit, which threatens the border between Ireland and the U.K., is one; the murder of the 29-year-old Northern Ireland journalist, Lyra McKee, a member of the ‘post peace process’ generation, another.

Echoing, perhaps unintentionally, a sentiment that people in Northern Ireland might think of as the norm, Keefe says in terms of Brexit “it was as if British voters just forgot about the Troubles. They forgot that that border had been this incredible source of pain and controversy and heartache.”

The thing that Keefe says was particularly interesting to him was that “part of what my book was about was memory and forgetting. And part of what it was about was how the British have historically been quite dismissive of the Irish.”

As the Good Friday Agreement (also sometimes called the Belfast Agreement) was signed in 1998 a generation has grown up in relative peace. They are the generation McKee called the “ceasefire babies,” those who lived with the fallout of the Troubles but wouldn’t experience the violence themselves. Yet a faction that calls themselves “the New IRA” claimed responsibility for her death.

After the book came out, almost unbelievably, Keefe says he heard from many young people in England, but also in the Republic of Ireland who said that, growing up, Northern Ireland was like a foreign country to them. “It seems insane to me that you could grow up in Galway, you could be a 30-year-old in Galway today and not know.”

If you can understand why Price and Hughes were against the peace agreement — they didn’t want a political settlement, they wanted the Brits out of Ireland — you can, perhaps, on a broader level understand why some of these old wounds are hard to heal.

Still, Keefe didn’t want the book simply to be about one conflict; he wanted there to be a universality to the story.

“Another my rules when I was writing this book was to not break the frame and talk about other conflicts, other times, other places, as much as I might want to. But, for instance, I wrote this book from 2014 to 2018. And the whole time I was thinking about veterans coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan. People my age who have PTSD, and did terrible things and saw terrible things happen. And they thought ‘You sent me over there because there were (weapons of mass destruction).’”

It can be hard to move on after the conflict is over, if you felt you were led astray; if you felt as if your actions and suffering were for nothing. Throughout these decades, Gerry Adams was establishing Sinn Fein as a political arm, denying he’d ever been part of the IRA, denying that Sinn Fein was funded by the IRA but, in part, by “cake fairs.”

In the book, Keefe writes, “This paradox would become a signature of Adams’s emerging persona: homespun whimsy mingled with armed insurrection, cake fairs with a dash of bloodshed.”

In the story, there are plenty of people who felt left behind: the McConville family, Price, Hughes, and the many who aren’t mentioned. Those are histories that haven’t been heard, many people wouldn’t talk — Keefe quips “it’s called Say Nothing for a reason.” People are still worried about being called “touts” — the worse thing, as McConville’s case well illustrates, is to be seen to be a traitor.

“There’s an image in the book which spoke to me very strongly. Brendan Hughes is an old guy living on benefits, going blind ... and he’s been essentially dismissed from the circle around Gerry Adams, because he has issues with the Good Friday Agreement. So he’s kind of a cast out. And he walks by his own image as a young man, a young hero on the wall.”

By the end, Keefe has unravelled the mystery of McConville’s death, pointed to who he thinks actually pulled the trigger (no spoiler here — there’s no proof but much circumstantial evidence), pointed to who has been named as directly involved (Adams) and left us with the feeling that, even now, there’s more story to tell.

There are stories from the Unionist perspective that might be told, I suggest. Keefe shakes his head. “It’s a fascinating story,” he says, noting that there are plenty of people who write about the Troubles, who shared their work with him and who he cites in many endnotes. “I’m not going to be the professional Troubles guy.”

