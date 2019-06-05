Duck Dash makes a splash at June 15 Family Fun Day event in Carlisle

A river of yellow for as far as the eye can see is what the Optimist Club of Carlisle is hoping for when they release over 3,000 rubber duckies in the creek at the June 15 Family Fun Day at Courtcliffe Park.

The annual event, hosted by the Courtcliffe Park committee in partnership with the Optimist Club of Carlisle, Trout Unlimited Canada (Ted Knott Chapter) and Conservation Halton, aims to entertain and educate visitors about the ecosystem in the Carlisle park.

“It’s that partnership that has undertaken and completed many, many improvements in naturalizing this park and the waterways and so on,” said Mary Chapin, Courtcliffe Park committee member.

The fun runs from at 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free activities at stations throughout the park, including a live fish aquarium, fish painting, a barbecue, a conservation display and a live raptors demonstration.

The Carlisle Optimists’ fundraising Duck Dash will make a splash at 11 a.m. A wagon ride will take duck dashers to and from the riverbed of excitement in time for the big release.

According to Kristin Wazbinski Wojcicki, president of Ted Knott Chapter of Trout Unlimited, having the two events combined is something the that chapter looks forward to.

“This is an amazing outreach event," she said. "It benefits the community of Carlisle in such a big way because they get to know straight from the sources and the partnerships that are working so hard to rehabilitate the natural environment within Courtcliffe Park."

Event organizers hope the Family Fun Day draws an even larger group of people interested in the environment as well as individuals and families with a love of the Carlisle Road park.

Ducks are still available for purchase for "five bucks a duck" at a variety of locations, including Scotiabank Waterdown, 76 Dundas St. E. Proceeds from the duck dash support local youth.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CarlisleOptimistClub.