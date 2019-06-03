These cauliflower burgers are bursting with complex flavour

These North African-inspired cauliflower burgers are bursting with complex flavour, and we love the contrast between their creamy, nutty interiors and crunchy, well-browned exteriors.

We found the trick was to first roast the cauliflower, which takes less than 30 minutes; this intensified its flavour and made it easy to mash the florets. Before roasting, we tossed the florets with oil, cumin, and paprika.

After roasting and mashing the cauliflower, we simply added panko (it worked far better than flour) and an egg for binding and absorbing excess moisture, along with shredded carrots and golden raisins.

Peppery baby arugula and herbed yogurt sauce provided a fresh burst of flavour, and toasted sliced almonds sprinkled over the top added textural interest. Use the large holes of a box grater to shred the carrot.