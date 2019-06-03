Finally, an allergy-friendly pad thai

Pad Thai

3/4 lb (340 g) wide rice noodles

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced

1/2 lb (225 g) medium-size raw shrimp (41-50), peeled and deveined

1/2 to 1 tsp (2.5 to 5 ml) sambal oelek, to taste

3 tbsp (45 ml) canola oil

4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 cups (225 g) bean sprouts

1/2 lb (225 g) firm or extra firm tofu, grated

1/4 cup (10 g) Thai basil (or cilantro), chopped

1/4 cup (30 g) roasted soybeans, crushed

Lime wedges, for serving

Sauce

In a bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients until smooth. Set aside.

Pad Thai

Place the noodles in a large bowl and cover with hot tap water. Let soften for 20 minutes. The noodles should be very al dente. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a wok or large skillet, brown the chicken and shrimp with the sambal oelek in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.

In the same wok, add the green onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add more oil, if needed. Add the sauce, drained rice noodles and bean sprouts. Cook for 2 minutes or until the noodles are tender. Add the chicken, shrimp, tofu and Thai basil. Toss well. Adjust the seasoning.

Serve the pad thai in large bowls. Garnish with soybeans and drizzle with lime juice.

Note: We used a soybean spread from the WowButter brand to replace peanut butter, which is often used in pad thai sauces. The texture is the same as store-bought peanut butter and its taste is surprisingly similar. This spread is readily available in supermarkets and natural food stores.

Makes 4 servings

