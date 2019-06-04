Autism fundraiser June 8 at Millgrove Community Centre

Come out to the Millgrove Community Centre June 8 for a night of music in support of autism as Tattoos ‘N Whiskey present Music for Autism.

The fundraiser was started by Freelton’s Vince Wiscombe and his wife Linda Dunlop — who is the lead singer of the band Tattoos ‘N Whiskey and has two grandsons on the autism spectrum. All proceeds from the event will go to Autism Ontario.

“Especially now with what’s happened with the Ontario government and autism, the need for something like this is even more,” he said of the fundraiser.

The event will be headlined by the Wheat Kings, Canada’s premier Tragically Hip cover band, in addition to Tattoos ‘N Whiskey, John Chris Ford and Chris Brun. It will also feature a meal provided by Hogtown Smoke.