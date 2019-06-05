3 free Waterdown YMCA Employment Services programs June 10-14

The YMCA Employment Services office in Waterdown, located at 427 Dundas St. East (Unit 1), puts on a number of free workshops, sessions and programs. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 905-690-9927.

Here's what's on the calendar for the week of June 10-14:

Attend this workshop to learn the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2013.

Event date and time: Monday, June 10 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job.

Event date and time: Tuesday, June 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades.