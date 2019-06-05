3 free Waterdown YMCA Employment Services programs June 10-14

The YMCA Employment Services office in Waterdown, located at 427 Dundas St. East (Unit 1), puts on a number of free workshops, sessions and programs. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 905-690-9927.
Here's what's on the calendar for the week of June 10-14:
Attend this workshop to learn the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2013.
Event date and time: Monday, June 10 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job.
Event date and time: Tuesday, June 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades.
Event date and time: Thursday, June 13 from 10 until 11 a.m.
For more programs and activities taking place in Flamborough, visit the Review's calendar of events here.
The YMCA Employment Services office in Waterdown, located at 427 Dundas St. East (Unit 1), puts on a number of free workshops, sessions and programs. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 905-690-9927.
Here's what's on the calendar for the week of June 10-14:
Attend this workshop to learn the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2013.
Event date and time: Monday, June 10 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job.
Event date and time: Tuesday, June 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades.
Event date and time: Thursday, June 13 from 10 until 11 a.m.
For more programs and activities taking place in Flamborough, visit the Review's calendar of events here.
The YMCA Employment Services office in Waterdown, located at 427 Dundas St. East (Unit 1), puts on a number of free workshops, sessions and programs. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 905-690-9927.
Here's what's on the calendar for the week of June 10-14:
Attend this workshop to learn the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2013.
Event date and time: Monday, June 10 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job.
Event date and time: Tuesday, June 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades.
Event date and time: Thursday, June 13 from 10 until 11 a.m.
For more programs and activities taking place in Flamborough, visit the Review's calendar of events here.