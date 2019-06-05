Tagaq among Indigenous Voices Award winners

VANCOUVER — Inuit throat singer and author Tanya Tagaq was among the winners at the second annual Indigenous Voices Awards.

The IVAs handed out a total of $16,000 in honours to eight emerging Indigenous writers at a Vancouver gala on Tuesday.

The prizes, each worth $2,000, recognize published and unpublished works in a range of languages, genres and media.

Tagaq won the award for prose published in English for her debut novel "Split Tooth" (Viking Canada).