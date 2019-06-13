MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough June 15-16

1. Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

Support the furry friends that spend their lives supporting others at the Sheffield instalment of the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Sheffield Community Centre, 2339 5th Concession Rd. West. For more information, email cculham@silomail.com.

2. Family Fun Day and Duck Dash

Set for June 15, event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Courtcliffe Park (159 Carlisle Rd.). Optimist Club of Carlisle's Duck Dash set for 11 a.m. Family Fun Festival runs until 2 p.m. and features free barbecue, children's activities and prizes, a visit from the Hamilton Police Service's mounted unit, a fire truck, live birds of prey, and more.

3. Open House and Carnival

Drop by Grace Anglican Church (182 Main St. North) June 15 for a fun afternoon of live music and games, including a bouncy castle for the kids, cotton candy and a barbecue lunch. Church open house and carnival runs from noon to 3 p.m.

4. Horse Show and Dinner

Enjoy a free, fun night of horse jumping June 15 at Vector Equestrian, located at 995 Concession Rd. 8 West. Sixth annual event, which includes food and silent auction, runs from 5 until 8 p.m. and serves as a fundraiser for Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Foundation. Freewill donations welcome at the gate.

5. Father's Day Picnic

Treat dad to a picnic at Westfield (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) June 16. Conservation area is open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Pack a lunch and enjoy the heritage village. For more information, visit westfieldheritage.ca.