Take a trip to the Mediterranean with this tenderloin and tabbouleh recipe

Broccoli Tabbouleh with Grilled Bell Peppers and Pork Tenderloin
Broccoli Tabbouleh
1 head broccoli, stem peeled, cut into pieces
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 cup (250 ml) water
1/2 cup (90 g) fine-grain bulgur
1/4 cup (10 g) flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro, finely chopped
Bell Peppers and Grilled Pork
1 pork tenderloin, about 3/4 lb (340 g)
2 red bell peppers, seeded and quartered
4 eggs
Lime wedges, to taste
Cilantro leaves, to taste
Broccoli Tabbouleh
In a food processor, pulse the broccoli into small pieces, about the same size as the bulgur grains.
In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, soften the onion and garlic in the oil. Add the chopped broccoli and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the water and bulgur. Cover and cook for 4 minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat. Let sit for 2 minutes, or until the bulgur has absorbed all the liquid. Let cool. Fluff with a fork. Add the parsley and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Bell Peppers and Grilled Pork
Preheat the grill, setting the burners to high. Oil the grate.
Lightly oil the pork tenderloin and bell peppers. Reduce the grill temperature to medium-low. Cook the meat and vegetables for 15 minutes, turning regularly, until a thermometer inserted in the middle of the meat reads 135 F (57 C) and the peppers are tender. Set aside on a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes.
In a lightly oiled non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook the eggs only on one side for 4 minutes or until the whites are cooked and the yolks are warm and runny.
Slice the pork tenderloin and bell peppers. Divide the tabbouleh between four plates. Add the pork, bell peppers and eggs. Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro leaves.
Makes 4 servings
