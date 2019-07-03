Waterdown's Village Manor residents receive 'Crowns of Glory'

Residents of Village Manor got to relive old memories and now have a keepsake to hold them in.

For the second year, Grade 7 Providence Christian School students presented books, titled Crowns of Glory, to a group of seniors at a special celebration, after regularly visiting with retirement home residents over the course of several months and learning about their lives.

“They asked about my childhood, my teen years, my married years, my children," said Village Manor resident Iris Paul. "It was very interesting, and I loved doing it."

Paul was paired up with 12-year-old Helena Vos and Madison Welemers, 13. Together, the trio had a lot of fun, and the youth produced a “beautiful book.”

“I’m going to put it on my shelf for everyone to see or read."

According to school teacher Carla Alblas, the project was successful and provided the students with the opportunity to make meaningful connections they won’t soon forget.

"Crown of Glory" refers to grey hair achieved by a long-lived life. Students were paired up with an elder and sometimes a couple to interview them about their lives before going back and writing their story. Each biography is filled with photos and drawings to go along with the story that the residents can read through and even share with others.

For Jeremy Mantel and Lily Rose Burton, it was a chance to meet Mary Currie, whose stories made them laugh.

“It was really a great experience learning more about Mary and her story and how her life went,” said Burton.

Currie said her copy of the book is something that she will cherish.