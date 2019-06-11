Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest celebrates 10th anniversary

Bridge added this year’s Ribfest will have additional food options — including offerings for those who don’t like ribs.

“We’re offering more than just ribs this year,” he said adding new additions include perogies and tacos in a bag. “One of our goals has been to try and expands the food choices available.”

While ribs are still the main attraction — with Bibbs Texas BBQ, Boss Hogs Smokin’ Chophouse, Crazy Canuck Smokers, Dinosaur BBQ Pitt, Hawgs Gone Wild and Ribs Royale BBQ firing up their grills and smokers — Bridge said if guests attend who don’t like ribs, there are now more alternatives on offer.

“Some people come and their partner doesn’t eat meat or they don’t like pork,” Bridge said. “There are food options for everyone now — we’ve really expanded it.”

Other additions include an expanded footprint for the free family fun zone hosted by the Dream Centre, which includes performances, demos, games and interactive activities.

“It’s going to have a lot more performers and features,” added Smoke. He said Telling Tales will also have authors and illustrators on site.

There will also be a full slate of musical performers all weekend including headliners Jessie T, Call Me Sunday, Freedom Train and the 905 Band.

There will also be an expanded carnival and an escape room.

Bridge added fireworks will take place on Sunday, June 30 at dusk, with a rain date on Monday, July 1.

He said the Sunday night fireworks allows for both a rain date and makes it easier for families to attend with the holiday the next day.

Smoke said Skate Jam will once again be held this year on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ribfest will run from 3-11 p.m., on Friday June 28, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1.

Bridge said the great thing about Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest is there is something for everyone.

“There’s a lot of fun activities, lots of things going on,” he said. “We’ve got something or the whole family.”

Bridge said tickets for the VIP tent are available for $50 and include a half-rack rib dinner, drinks, hors d'oeuvres and the best seats in the house for entertainment. As well, he said Ribfest is always looking for volunteers.

He said the community always steps up to support the event — both through patronage and volunteering.

“We fill hundreds and hundreds of positions every weekend — well over 500 positions,” Bridge said of Ribfest, adding this year they are looking for both student and adult volunteers. “The community always steps up and offers their time.

“We’ve had amazing community support all 10 years.”

For more information about the events schedule, or to volunteer visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca.