The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending June 9, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Skin Game by Parnell Hall & Stuart Woods - 9780735219182 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert - 9780698408326 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Two-Week Arrangement by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

5. Unsolved by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316419840 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Shadow Warrior by Christine Feehan - 9781984803535 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Skull Ruler by Penelope Sky - 9781386426301 - (Penelope Sky)

8. Siege by Michael Wolff - 9781250253811 - (Henry Holt and Co.)