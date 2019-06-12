Poets show the nature of Canada with books

McClelland & Stewart, 104 pages, $19.95

Just as the equator divides the world into northern and southern hemispheres, so the poems in Kaie Kellough’s third collection are split between Canada and South America. They also shift between the intimate and the panoramic. The Montreal poet grapples with identity and belonging in these dense, free-flowing meditations. “I don’t know/how not to be multiple,” he writes, “descended, in part, from those who were sold … descended, in part, from those who bought and owned others.” Kellough ponders what he calls “my dissonance,” looking back on his teenage years in a Calgary suburb (“i’d like to erase the syntax i grew up in,” he writes); in a visit to lush, tropical Guyana (his mother’s native country) he’s aware of “a strange culture of concrete and wires/colonizing my gray matter.” Elsewhere, Kellough refers to the weight of the past carried by asylum seekers as “ghost cargo.” He bears witness to his own “ghost cargo” in these powerful poems.

Gatecrasher

By Susan Buis

Invisible Publishing, 64 pages, $17.95

In one poem in her debut collection, Susan Buis describes the dappled effect of sunlight through leaves as “our skins pinto under softwoods”: the phrase captures both her eye for detail and the inventiveness of her language. Buis lives on ranchland near Kamloops, B.C. (she prefaces the poems with an acknowledgment that she is a settler on unceded First Nations land), and her observations about the landscape and its seasonal changes are bracingly vivid: “The end of February is rot/without resurrection,” she writes in one poem. Elsewhere, the threat of wildfires is an “immanent smolder”; mustard plants are “clumps of shrill yellow that bees shun/for sweeter landings.” Underlying many of the poems is a preoccupation with humanity’s impact on the land, and how the structures we build are subject to decay or erosion. In one poem, Buis writes of being “lost out the window’s enchantment”; at its best, Gatecrasher makes that enchantment palpable.

Barbara Carey is a Toronto writer, and the Star’s poetry columnist.