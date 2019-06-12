Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending June 12, 2019

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons (2)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, Simon & Schuster (5)

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (29)

3. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (67)

4. Siege: Trump Under Fire, Michael Wolff, Henry Holt (1)

5. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner (6)

6. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron (5)

7. The Forgotten Child, Richard Gallear, HarperElement (8)

8. Why My Cat Is More Impressive Than Your Baby, Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal, Andrews McMeel (1)

9. Anthony Bourdain Remembered, CNN Staff, Ecco (2)

10. Without My Mother, Melissa Cistaro, Collins (1)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Patrick Crean

2. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Seal

3. Starlight, Richard Wagamese, McClelland & Stewart

4. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje, McClelland & Stewart

5. Full Disclosure, Beverley McLachlin, Simon & Schuster

6. I’ll Never Tell, Catherine McKenzie, Simon & Schuster

7. Still Life, Joy Fielding, Anchor Canada

8. Her Secret Son, Hannah Mary McKinnon, Mira

9. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Emblem

10. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

2. By Chance Alone, Max Eisen, HarperCollins

3. Out of the Shadows, Timea Nagy, Shannon Moroney, Doubleday Canada

4. The Never-Ending Present, Michael Barclay, ECW

5. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

6. Indigenous Relations, Bob Joseph, Page Two

7. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations

8. Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, Geddy Lee. Collins Design

9. The Power of Kindness, Brian Goldman, HarperCollins Canada

10. A Mind Spread Out on the Ground, Alicia Elliott, Doubleday Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Just Jamie, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray

4. Ghosts of the Shadow Market, Cassandra Clare, Sarah Rees Brennan, Maureen Johnson, Robin Wasserman, Kelly Link, Margaret K. McElderry

5. Why I Love My Daddy, Daniel Howarth, HarperCollins Canada

6. National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020, Cdn. Edition, National Geographic Kids, National Geographic Children’s

7. Dear Girl, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam, Paris Rosenthal, HarperCollins

8. Just Me and My Dad, Mercer Mayer, Random House Books for Young Readers

9. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

10. Dear Boy, Jason Rosenthal, Holly Hatam, Paris Rosenthal, HarperCollins

MYSTERY

1. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

2. Triple Homicide, James Patterson, Grand Central

3. Liar, Liar, Lisa Jackson, Zebra

4. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery

5. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva, HarperCollins Canada

6. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Grand Central

7. The Favourite Daughter, Kaira Rouda, Graydon House

8. Red Alert, James Patterson, Marshall Karp, Vision

9. Unsolved, James Patterson, David Ellis, Little Brown

10. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Grand Central

* number of weeks on list

Trending

The news agenda has been a key driver of book sales this past week. In the wake of the scathing report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, six books by First Nations authors — four non-fiction and two fiction — are ranked in the top 10 on the two Canadian lists. Richard Wagamese’s Starlight and Cherie Dimaline’s The Marrow Thieves are the fiction entries; the non-fiction titles include Tanya Talaga’s Seven Fallen Feathers, Bob Joseph’s Indigenous Relations and 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act, and Alicia Elliott’s A Mind Spread Out on the Ground.

The Canadian fiction list certainly reflects summertime, when the reading is easy. Paperback fiction — most of the titles first published more than a year ago – dominate the list. The newcomers, I’ll Never Tell, by Catherine McKenzie, and Her Secret Son, by Hannah Mary McKinnon, are definitely destined for escapist reading on the beach, at the cottage or on the pier.

This week marks the first time since its publication in January, 2018, that Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life has not appeared on the Original Non-fiction list — though it must be some consolation to the publishers that it nailed down the #1 spot on the Canadian Non-fiction list.

It’s impossible to understate the popularity of James Patterson’s fast fiction. On this week’s list of top-ranked Mystery novels, four are by Patterson, two written with a co-writer, two by Patterson alone.

Finally, we know that Sunday is Father’s Day because Why I Love My Daddy and Just Me and My Dad made the top 10 on the Children’s and Young Adult list.