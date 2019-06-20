MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 Things to do in Flamborough and beyond June 21-23

Sponsored by Turkstra, weekly Friday barbecue benefits Flamborough Connects and Eagle's Nest Association. Volunteers serve up burgers and hot dogs at Turkstra Lumber, 61 Hamilton St. North, June 21 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
2. Peg's Grand Slam for Cancer Mushball Tournament
Seventh annual tournament in memory of Peg Dowling-Coverdale runs June 21-22 at Community Park (170 Freelton Rd.) in Freelton, where the Lions Club will be on hand to sell food and beverages in support of community projects. Tournament proceeds benefit the Canadian Cancer Society. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and run all day Saturday.
3. Artsfest Summer Festival
Artsfest will once again feature live musical performances, fine art, theatre and fine food June 21-23. The festival takes place in Westdale (1014 King St. West) this year. For a full schedule of performances, visit www.artsfest.ca.
It’s berry season. Celebrate with jams and recipes at the market, connect with local farmers and producers, shop fruits, vegetables, eggs, artisan breads, baked goods, wine and more June 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Waterdown Legion (79 Hamilton St. North).
Ouroboros and De La Sol Yoga celebrate their fifth anniversary with an open house June 22 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the studio, located at 255 Dundas St. East. Event includes free yoga classes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., family Jui-Jitsu class from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and more.
