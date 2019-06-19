Freelton's Bakers Corner revamps its country charm

Freelton’s beloved country pizzeria is getting an upgrade while holding on to its country charm.

“It serves the community," said Bakers Corner owner Leanne Sinclair. "You see a lot of our neighbours here on a regular basis."

The shop, which has served up pizzas for the last 12 years, will now offer guests specialty coffees as well as ice cream with fresh waffle cones. The facility's expansion will also include a grocery section to serve the needs of those who enjoy spending time at the trailer at Valens or Emerald Lake. This, she said, "quadruples" business.

“Did they remember to bring their S’mores? Did they remember to bring this and that? That’s what we want to cater to as well."

Even though the shop will be adding to its selection, Sinclair is keen on maintaining Bakers Corners' country vibe.

Making the move to own Bakers Corner was a complete change for the former corporate business woman, who purchase the business from her husband who, she said, couldn't find time to manage it.

“I worked here a little bit when he owned it and I’m like ‘I love this place and I want to make it mine.’”

The Bakers Corner continues to offer build-your-own pizzas as well as pork and chicken schnitzel. The bakery selection includes eclairs, creme brulée and brownies. Eventually, Bakers Corners will serve up new menu items.

Renovations and the expansion have been well received by the community.

“They’re interested. We have a lot of people come through and they’re really interested in our new machine, they see it there and they’re excited about opportunity for specialty coffee here,” she said.