5 things to do in Flamborough June 19-20

WhatsOn 03:14 PM Flamborough Review

1. Maker Cart in Waterdown

Kids ages four to eight can make a cool creation and take home a masterpiece. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

2. LEGO Mindstorms

Youth ages eight to 12 can learn how to program the latest LEGO Mindstorms using simple code to make their LEGO come to life. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch, 1496 Centre Rd.

Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

3. 100+ Women Who Care

Waterdown Chapter of 100 Women Who Care program meets to select a local charity or non-profit and donate funds to support that organization.

Location and Venue: Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown

Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 7 until 8 p.m.

Audience: Adults

4. iMac Basics

Learn the basics of using a Mac computer: hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on the computer.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Audience: Adults

5. Bethel, Burgers and More

BBQ dinner featuring burgers, hot dogs and more at break-even prices. Crafts for the kids. Social time. Every other Thursday throughout the summer. Don't miss it July 4 and 18, and August 1, 15 and 29.

Location and Venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church - Waterdown, 616 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

