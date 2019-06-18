5 things to do in Flamborough June 19-20

Kids ages four to eight can make a cool creation and take home a masterpiece. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Youth ages eight to 12 can learn how to program the latest LEGO Mindstorms using simple code to make their LEGO come to life. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch, 1496 Centre Rd.
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Waterdown Chapter of 100 Women Who Care program meets to select a local charity or non-profit and donate funds to support that organization.
Location and Venue: Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 7 until 8 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Learn the basics of using a Mac computer: hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on the computer.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Audience: Adults
BBQ dinner featuring burgers, hot dogs and more at break-even prices. Crafts for the kids. Social time. Every other Thursday throughout the summer. Don't miss it July 4 and 18, and August 1, 15 and 29.
Location and Venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church - Waterdown, 616 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kids ages four to eight can make a cool creation and take home a masterpiece. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Youth ages eight to 12 can learn how to program the latest LEGO Mindstorms using simple code to make their LEGO come to life. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch, 1496 Centre Rd.
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Waterdown Chapter of 100 Women Who Care program meets to select a local charity or non-profit and donate funds to support that organization.
Location and Venue: Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 7 until 8 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Learn the basics of using a Mac computer: hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on the computer.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Audience: Adults
BBQ dinner featuring burgers, hot dogs and more at break-even prices. Crafts for the kids. Social time. Every other Thursday throughout the summer. Don't miss it July 4 and 18, and August 1, 15 and 29.
Location and Venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church - Waterdown, 616 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kids ages four to eight can make a cool creation and take home a masterpiece. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Youth ages eight to 12 can learn how to program the latest LEGO Mindstorms using simple code to make their LEGO come to life. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch, 1496 Centre Rd.
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Waterdown Chapter of 100 Women Who Care program meets to select a local charity or non-profit and donate funds to support that organization.
Location and Venue: Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown
Event date and time: Wednesday, June 19 from 7 until 8 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Learn the basics of using a Mac computer: hardware, software, storage devices and how to navigate on the computer.
Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch, 163 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Audience: Adults
BBQ dinner featuring burgers, hot dogs and more at break-even prices. Crafts for the kids. Social time. Every other Thursday throughout the summer. Don't miss it July 4 and 18, and August 1, 15 and 29.
Location and Venue: Bethel Christian Reformed Church - Waterdown, 616 Dundas St. East
Event date and time: Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.