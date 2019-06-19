Flamborough Paint Challenge hits Joe Sams Park on June 26

The 2019 Flamborough Paint Challenge is just around the corner and the third-annual powder paint challenge will see participants wind their way through a five-km obstacle course in Joe Sams Park on June 26 — all the while being doused with environmentally-friendly dry corn starch paint.

The event was created by former Waterdown District High School student Gary Keith Holmes, in partnership with Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough as a way to bridge the gap between youth and adults.

Penny Deathe, Healthy Community-Healthy Youth’s community youth development co-ordinator and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Ward 15 trustee, said the paint challenge is a youth-led event aimed at building skills, relationships, assets and awareness.

“I’d love to see the Paint Challenge eventually (become) entirely youth-led,” she said.

She said this year, Rob McCann from the Hamilton Technology Centre took charge of entertainment for the event and as a result the Paint Challenge will feature live entertainment. The lineup with include Jacklyn Kenyon, Piper Hayes, the Walter James Duo and more. As well, there will be a barbecue provided by Harvey’s Waterdown.

Last year, the Paint Challenge raised $4,000 to promote youth mental health and well-being in the Flamborough community and Deathe said the event’s student team would like to use the funds to create a community art project in Joe Sams Park.

She said Waterdown’s Donna Redl — who owns Creative Works — is interested in working on the project alongside a student team to help develop an installation.

One concept, Deathe said, is to create chain link fence art to incorporate the voice of many young people through individual messages into a bigger message of “Listen, Laugh, Inspire.” This tag line is painted in five-foot letters in the hall at Waterdown District High School.

Deathe said they hope to unveil the concept for the project at this year’s Paint Challenge, in order to solicit youth and community feedback.

The proceeds for this year’s event will go toward the Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Hub, which hopes to be a bridge between youth and parents to see what their needs are and what support they require.