MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do June 28-July 1 in Flamborough and beyond

1. Summer Reading Club Party

The Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library, (163 Dundas St. East) is celebrating the beginning of summer with a party on June 28. Activities designed to get youth amped up for a season for reading run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. Oh Canada Ribfest

The 10th instalment of the Oh Canada Ribfest kicks off at 3 p.m. June 28 and runs all weekend long at Waterdown's Memorial Park, 200 Hamilton St. North. Enjoy ribs, live music, vendors, Canada Day fun – including fireworks.

RELATED: For more Canada Day festivities in Flamborough, click here.

3. Waterdown Village Farmer's Market

Celebrate berries as they appear at the market with tastings, recipes, jam-making tips and more. Connect with local farmers and producers, shop fruits, vegetables, eggs, artisan breads, baked goods, wine and more. Market runs June 29 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton St. North.

4. It’s Your Festival

Music, culture and food will be on celebration during the Canada Day weekend in Gage Park, 1072 Main St. East in Hamilton beginning at noon on June 29.