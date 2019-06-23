The perfect chilled avocado and cucumber soup for hot summer days

Cold Avocado and Cucumber Soup
1 1/2 cups (375 ml) water
1/2 cup (125 ml) plain 2 per cent yogurt
2 ripe avocados, peeled and cubed
2 English cucumbers, peeled, seeded and cut into pieces
1 green onion, cut into pieces
1 tsp (5 ml) jalapeño Tabasco sauce
In a blender, purée all of the ingredients until smooth. Add more water, if needed. Season with salt and pepper.
If desired, garnish with sliced or quartered cherry tomatoes, Nordic shrimp, fresh cilantro or chervil leaves.
Servings 4 to 6
